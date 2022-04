A construction worker died Monday morning after being run over by a gravel truck in Walnut Creek.

The incident was reported at around 10:15 a.m. at a construction site in the area of Del Hombre Lane and Roble Road.

The worker was working as a flagger when he was run over by the truck and killed, Cal/OSHA said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Walnut Creek police and the California Highway Patrol were all at the scene.