Conservative Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Lancer’ Diagnosis

Influential right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh announced on his program Monday he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh, 69, said he will take time off his normal broadcast schedule as he seeks treatment, according to CNBC.

He said the diagnosis had been confirmed by two medical institutions after he realized “something was wrong” in mid-January.

“I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” said Limbaugh, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

“But there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment,” he said.