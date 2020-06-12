UConn Student to Be Charged With Murder; Bond Set at $5 Million

Peter Manfredonia, a UConn student who is accused of killing two people in Willington and Derby and leading police on a multi-state manhunt, is back in Connecticut and will be arraigned Friday morning on several charges, including murder, Connecticut state police said.
His bond is set at $5 million.
Overnight, troopers, detectives and members of the Department of Corrections went to Hagerstown, Maryland, where Manfredonia was taken into custody, and brought him back to Connecticut, to Troop C in Tolland.
He has been booked on charges, including murder, home invasion and kidnapping
He has also been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, larceny, stealing a firearm and assault on the elderly.
More charges are pending for the crimes he is accused of in Derby.
Manfredonia will be arraigned later today.
The 23-year-old is a suspect in a double murder that left Ted DeMers of Willington dead and another man seriously injured. He is also accused of a home invasion in Willington, where police say he stole guns and then drove to Derby where he killed 23-year-old Nick Eisele.
Police expressed their sympathies to the people who were affected.
Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after five-day multi-state manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. According to officials, witness descriptions and images from surveillance videos matched Manfredonia.
Manfredonia was found in the area of a Pilot truck stop on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland , according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
He was arrested without incident shortly before 9 p.m. after he was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.