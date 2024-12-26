New York

Connecticut man accused of killing and dismembering dog in New York

He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

By NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering a dog in New York, according to police.

New Rochelle police said 39-year-old Benjamin Tyler, of New Milford, Connecticut, was taken into custody on Monday after a disturbing animal cruelty investigation.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Authorities said a New York resident reported that Tyler, who was staying with them, took and killed their dog. The person told police that Tyler also dismembered their dog and disposed of the remains in various garbage locations around New Rochelle.

Detectives and local ASPCA officers launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Tyler. He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are reminding anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to contact local authorities or animal welfare organizations.

This article tagged under:

New York
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us