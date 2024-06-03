Congress

Congressman's son steals the spotlight while his dad delivers remarks at the Capitol

Rep. John Rose's 6-year-old son Guy went viral for making hilarious faces while his dad delivered remarks on June 3.

By Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

A U.S. representative's 6-year-old son became a hit with news junkies after videos of him making hilarious faces during his dad's speech on the House floor went viral.

On June 3, Rep. John Rose of Tennessee brought his young son Guy with him to the Capitol where he stole the show by sticking out his tongue as his dad spoke out against former president Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment during the 2016 presidential election.

In a video posted by C-SPAN on X, Rose speaks while unaware that young Guy is sitting behind him mugging for the camera.

Guy begins his show by grinning for the camera before sticking out his tongue and rolling his eyes upward. At other points, the fidgety child busies himself by making various shapes with his hands.

He also plays with a green squeeze toy and waves directly at the camera.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rose wrote alongside C-SPAN's video while sharing it with his own followers on X.

Rose shares Guy and a younger son, Sam, with his wife, Chelsea, according to his official website.

Guy's new fans celebrated his star-making C-SPAN debut on X.

"He found the camera immediately, lol," wrote one.

"Kiddo is adorable," said another.

Others compared the little boy's cute antics to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who at age 7 made New Yorkers laugh when he upstaged his dad's January 1994 inaugural address by waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

The younger Giuliani, who also splashed his dad's legs with cold water after knocking over a pitcher, inspired a hilarious “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring Chris Farley as him and Kevin Nealon as his politician dad.

