Congress Likely to Send Taxpayers $1,200 Checks in Coronavirus Aid. Here’s Who Qualifies

What to Know As Washington lawmakers push through a $2 trillion stimulus bill, many Americans can expect to receive checks of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

How much you receive varies based on your marital status and adjusted gross income.

Here’s who qualifies, and who may be excluded, from the payouts the government plans to send “as rapidly as possible.”

As Congress pushes through a $2 trillion stimulus bill, some Americans can expect checks from the government to help them cope with the economic devastation stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

Those payments are expected to be $1,200 for individuals, or $2,400 for those who are married and file income taxes jointly. It also includes $500 per child.

But you have to meet certain qualifications in order to be eligible for the money, based on your adjusted gross income in your 2018 tax returns. If you earn more than $75,000 as an individual, $112,500 as the head of household or $150,000 if you are married and filing jointly, the amount of those checks starts to get reduced.

You also must have a valid Social Security number in order to receive the funds.

If you didn’t file a 2018 return, the government will use your 2019 information if it has it. That includes a 2019 Social Security benefit statement, or Form SSA-1099, or the Social Security Equivalent Benefit Statement, or Form RRB-1099.

Some individuals are specifically excluded from receiving payments. That includes non-resident aliens, individuals whose deductions can go to another taxpayer, and estates or trusts.

The legislation calls for sending out the payments “as rapidly as possible.” Eligible individuals will receive the funds electronically if they previously authorized refunds to be delivered to them that way. Otherwise, they will be sent out via postal mail.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

