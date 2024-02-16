Southern California pit bull breeder killed in attack while feeding dogs

One person has died in a dog attack at a Compton, Calif. residence.

A friend of the victim found the man dead in the backyard of the home with 13 dogs on the property.

Details about when the man died were not immediately available.

Video showed several dogs in the yard of the home. A body was located inside a fenced kennel at the rear of the house.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The victim suffered injuries to his upper and lower body. It was not immediately clear how many dogs attacked the man, but authorities said they are reviewing video that appears to show the attack.

"Our victim was in the backyard, apparently feeding them, and it sounds like they attacked him ultimately he succumbed to this injuries," sheriff's Lt. Michael Gomez said.

According to authorities, the man bred and sold pit bulls and pit bull mixes. He had five adult dogs and six puppies, aged 4 to 6 months old, at the home. The fate of those dogs will be determined by the county.

Animal services will conduct an investigation, the sheriff's department said. The dogs will be transported to the Downey Animal Care Center for exams.

A neighbor told NBCLA she saw at least two dogs being taken from the property by authorities. She said she was not aware anyone was living there.

"They were not even barking or anything," April Ramirez said of the dogs. "It’s scary. It’s absolutely scary because I have a 7-year-old and we were not aware of this."