Commerce

Furniture Warehouse Fire Burns for More Than 6 Hours in Commerce

Images from the scene on Flotilla Street show heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

By Helen Jeong and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews battled flames for more than six hours Friday at a furniture warehouse in Commerce.

The LA County Fire Department received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about a single-story building in flames. A plume of black smoke could be seen for miles rising from the building in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street, east of the 5 Freeway.

The building was identified by firefighters as a furniture distribution business.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It burned hot and heavy, and it took a while to get close to knockdown," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher, of the LA County Fire Department, at about mid-morning. "And, you can tell by the smoke right now, we’re almost there.

"Any time you’re dealing with those type of combustibles, they’re just hot and they’re stubborn."

Firefighters contained flames to the single property. They continued to put out flames at 10 a.m.

U.S. & World

50 mins ago

Denali National Park Worker Killed After Triggering Avalanche, Officials Say

British Royal Family 56 mins ago

Bow Down to These Dazzling Facts About the British Crown Jewels

The fire was extinguished about 12 hours later at around 3:29 p.m., according to LAFD.

There are no reports of any injuries. Details about how the fire started were not available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Commercefire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us