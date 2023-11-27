Olvera Street

Commemorative plaques stolen from El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument

Ten plaques were ripped off from the historical monument over the span of two weeks.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

Ten bronze plaques were stolen within the span of two weeks from El Pueblo de Los Angeles historical Monument.

The plaques commemorated LA's history, including one dedicated to 'La Plaza,' the site of one of the original public squares in Los Angeles. Another was a tribute to Christine Sterling, who is credited for saving what eventually became the entire Olvera Street attraction.

They were stolen from multiple locations throughout the historical monument using a sledgehammer, leaving behind only broken concrete and the steel bolts that they were snapped off from.

Arturo Chavez, the general manager of El Pueblo de Los Angeles, says replacing the plaques will cost them over $100,000.

Chavez says patrols heard 'clanking' in the area and saw two individuals pulling a pair of plaques right out of the sidewalk. By the time police arrived, the plaques were gone.

"We have reason to believe they're the same people because it seems like they're targeting this particular area," said Chavez.

Despite the plaques costing over $100,000 to replace, the general manager assures that the thieves will be getting nowhere near that number.

The price for reclaimed bronze is $2.40 a pound, substantially less than copper, which has police and Chavez wondering why they've gone through all this trouble to remove the plaques from the historical site.

