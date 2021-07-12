Austin Miller

Commander of US, NATO Forces in Afghanistan Stepping Down

The end of Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller's command of U.S. and NATO forces marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan

The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country.

Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018, longer than any previous commanding general in that position.

He turns over command of U.S. Forces Afghanistan to the commander of U.S. Central Command, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

The Biden administration announced in April that all U.S. troops would withdraw from the country by Sept. 11, but the U.S. withdrawal moved much faster. More than 90 percent of the U.S. personnel and equipment had left by the beginning of July and the mission will officially end Aug. 31.

U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Miller on Tuesday gave a sobering assessment of the country's deteriorating security situation as America winds down its so-called “forever war.” He pointed to the rapid loss of districts around the country — several with significant strategic value — and said he fears the militias deployed to help the security forces could lead the country into civil war.
AP Photo/Ahmad Seir
In this June 29, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined his plans to start the final removal of troops from Afghanistan starting May 1. “The Taliban should know that if they attack us as we draw down, we will defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal,” Biden said.

