Astronomy

A rare comet was visible from San Diego last weekend. There are more chances to see it

The comet made its closest approach to Earth on Saturday but there are still opportunities to catch a glimpse

By Adithi Ramakrishnan | Associated Press

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is visible this month from San Diego. Captured here by Kim DeCew on Oct. 12, 2024.
Kim DeCew

San Diegans witnessed a comet streak across the night sky over the weekend -- and it may not have been the last time to experience it.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is passing by Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and made its closest pass on Saturday. Here's what it looked like from San Diego County:

Kim DeCew
Kim DeCew
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is visible this month from San Diego. Captured here by Kim DeCew on Oct. 12, 2024.
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas was visible from La Jolla on Oct. 13, 2024.
Martin Dine
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas was visible from La Jolla on Oct. 13, 2024.
Patrick Ellis captured this shot of the Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas from Mount Laguna.
Patrick Ellis/BlueFrog Productions
Patrick Ellis captured this shot of the Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas from Mount Laguna.
A faint comet over the San Diego sky.
Dirk-Uwe Bartsch
If you missed it, you have plenty more opportunities to catch a glimpse. The space rock should be visible against the night sky through the end of October, clear skies permitting.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas should be bright enough to see with the naked eye, but binoculars and telescopes will give a better view.

"It'll be this fuzzy circle with a long tail stretching away from it,” said Sally Brummel, planetarium manager at the Bell Museum in Minnesota.

What is a comet?

Comets are frozen leftovers from the solar system’s formation billions of years ago. They heat up as they swing toward the sun, releasing their characteristic streaming tails.

In 2023, a green comet that last visited Earth 50,000 years ago zoomed by the planet again. Other notable flybys included Neowise in 2020, and Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake in the mid to late 1990s.

Where did comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas come from?

The comet, also designated C/2023 A3, was discovered last year and is named for the observatories in China and South Africa that spied it.

It came from what’s known as the Oort Cloud well beyond Pluto. After making its closest approach about 44 million miles (71 million kilometers) of Earth, it won't return for another 80,000 years — assuming it survives the trip.

Several comets are discovered every year, but many burn up near the sun or linger too far away to be visible without special equipment, according to Larry Denneau, a lead researcher with the Atlas telescope that helped discover the comet.

How to view the comet

Those hoping to spot comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas should venture outside about an hour after sunset on a clear night and look to the west.

The comet should be visible from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

People across Portugal reported seeing the comet fragment light up the sky.

