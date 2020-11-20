Colorado

There's a 12-Hour Wait for Colorado's First-Ever In-N-Out, With Crazy Lines and a Fight

Californians get it.

By Heather Navarro

In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger.com

California burger chain In-N-Out opened its first-ever Colorado location, and let's just say things got a little out of hand.

Aurora police tweeted that the wait time for a double-double and some animal style fries was 12 hours Friday afternoon.

"IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS," police tweeted.

Traffic was even impacted in the surrounding area.

Other videos tweeted from the new eatery at E. Alameda at Sable and Abilene showed lines stretching on for what seemed like forever, and even a fight breaking out between a couple of men who got out of their cars -- one of them lost their pants in the scuffle.

