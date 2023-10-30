Colorado football players' jewelry stolen from Rose Bowl locker room, police say

University of Colorado football players said jewelry and other items were stolen from the team's locker room during their Pac-12 game Saturday against UCLA at the Rose Bowl, officials told NBC News.

Several players told police that jewelry left in the locker room was missing when they returned after the 28-16 loss, Pasadena police told NBC News.

A Rose Bowl spokesperson told NBC News that stadium personnel and school officials are cooperating with the police investigation.

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room," the spokesperson said. "UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter."

The University of Colorado issued a statement Monday.

“We are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl," the school said. "We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police. The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation.”

Coming off a dismal 1-11 season in 2022, the Buffaloes became one of college football's most talked-about teams following the hiring of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as head coach. Colorado dropped to 4-4 Saturday after opening the season with three straight wins.

The 71,343 fans in attendance Saturday at the Rose Bowl was the largest home crowd of the season for the Bruins.

The production crew of "Well Off Media," which chronicles coach Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube titled, "Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room." In the video, players are seen outside a team bus talking about items taken from the locker room.

Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig posted on X in all caps: "In locker room you would think your stuff safe man its crazy."

Sanders did not address the locker room heist in a post-game press conference.