The Geysers Area Hit With Series of Earthquakes, Including a M4.4 in Cobb

A series of earthquakes was reported late Tuesday in The Geysers in Sonoma and Lake counties, including a preliminary 4.4 magnitude temblor in Cobb, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The M4.4 quake hit at 10:39 p.m., the USGS said. There were no reports of injuries or damage, according to firefighters.

The Geysers is an area known for a lot of geothermal activity. Dozens of other small earthquakes were reported in the area late Tuesday. View the NBC Bay Area earthquake tracker here.

Geysers area active tonight with series of earthquakes reported by USGS - largest so far a M4.4 in Cobb.



View quake tracker here: https://t.co/1eMg39tDKg pic.twitter.com/HEKGtThxEv — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) April 12, 2023

Preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake (adjusted from 4.5) near Cobb not far from the The Geysers at 10:39 pm pic.twitter.com/XV11vkRaIb — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 12, 2023



