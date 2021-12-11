cruise ship

Coast Guard: Woman Overboard on Cruise Ship Near Mexican Coast

The Coast Guard is working with the Mexican Navy to locate the woman.

A woman has reportedly gone overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico, authorities said Saturday.

Security camera footage captured the woman falling overboard, and the incident was reported 35 miles off the Mexican coast, the United States Coast Guard said.

The cruise ship, Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Miracle, departed from Los Angeles on Dec. 9, and is scheduled for return to LA on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The Southern California U.S. Coast Guard announced on Twitter that they are working to locate the woman, alongside a USCG helicopter crew based in San Diego and the Mexican Navy.

"We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told NBC's San Diego station.

"After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

