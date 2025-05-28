Dana Point

Coast Guard locates fisherman reported missing off Orange County coast

The 41-year-old man did not return Tuesday evening from a fishing trip somewhere between Dana Point and Santa Catalina Island.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A missing 41-year-old man who was reported missing during a fishing trip off the Orange County coast has been located, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The man left Dana Point Tuesday and was headed toward the island about 30 miles to the west. He was due back in Dana Point in the evening, but did not return.

The man's last known location was somewhere in the waters between Dana Point and Santa Catalina Island aboard an 18-foot boat. He was reported overdue to the Coast Guard at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said they communicated with the man on his radio from his boat, which was located south of Avalon off Catalina Island's southeastern coast.

