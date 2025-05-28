Coast Guard locates fisherman reported missing off Orange County coast

A missing 41-year-old man who was reported missing during a fishing trip off the Orange County coast has been located, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The man left Dana Point Tuesday and was headed toward the island about 30 miles to the west. He was due back in Dana Point in the evening, but did not return.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man's last known location was somewhere in the waters between Dana Point and Santa Catalina Island aboard an 18-foot boat. He was reported overdue to the Coast Guard at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said they communicated with the man on his radio from his boat, which was located south of Avalon off Catalina Island's southeastern coast.