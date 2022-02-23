Goldenvoice is Hiring People for Coachella and Stagecoach. Here's What to Know

What to Know Coachella is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1.

Potential candidates must be 18 years or older and have authorization to work in the United States through the end of the project to apply.

Applicants must first submit an online application and can expect a phone call to request an interview as early as Wednesday.

Producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival are hosting a virtual job fair to fill a number seasonal positions starting Wednesday.

Goldenvoice is looking for people to fill positions in catering, guest service and venue operation for the two festivals. Applicants must first submit an online application and can expect a phone call to request an interview as early as Wednesday.

Potential candidates must be 18 years or older and have authorization to work in the United States through the end of the project to apply.

Coachella is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1.

For more information on open positions, visit aegworldwide.com/careers/job-search.