CNN Reporter, Crew Released After Arrested During Live Report in Minneapolis

A CNN reporter and camera crew have been released after they were arrested live on TV by police in Minneapolis on Friday morning near the scene of Thursday night's protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Network correspondent Omar Jimenez and the crew could be seen being taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., although what appeared to be Jimenez's media credentials were visible on him, NBC News reported.

Wow. Police in Minneapolis just arrested @OmarJimenez live on CNN. What is going on?? Our camera crew and Omar's producer also now being arrested. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

The reason for their arrest was not clear. Minneapolis police did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. CNN reported Minnesota State Patrol made the arrest.

The network later reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

The network later said the reporting team had been released.

We can confirm that @OmarJimenez and the CNN crew arrested this morning in Minneapolis have been released. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

