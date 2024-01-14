Classic car stolen from LA County home

A classic car worth $100,000 was stolen from a home in Woodland Hills.

The owner says that his 1962 Chevy Impala convertible was being driven down the road by someone else.

The incident happened on Thursday along Medina Road.

The owner tells us he only had the car for a couple weeks and it was stolen the night before his birthday.

"I had a lot of cars but that one was definitely special," Seth Wayne, the car owner, said. "Only had it for a couple weeks, bought it on Christmas Eve, so definitely a bummer."

Wayne said the car was customized with a dozen batteries and used for hydraulic hopping.

He is hoping someone will recognize the car and come forward.

