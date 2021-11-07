City of LA's Proof of Full Vaccination Policy for Many Indoor Businesses is Now In Effect

What to Know Anyone age 12 or older in the city of Los Angeles is now required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or of a recent negative test, to enter many indoor businesses.

The ordinance is in effect as of Nov. 8, 2021, but enforcement begins Nov. 29.

A vaccination card, a photocopy of that card or a personal digital record with a QR code all count as proof of vaccination.

Starting Monday, you won’t be able to visit places like restaurants, bars, or retail shops without presenting proof that you’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Many are having mixed reactions to one of the strictest vaccination requirements in the country.

The ordinance, which takes effect Monday, Nov. 8 but will not be enforced until Nov. 29, requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a recent negative test for patrons to enter:

Restaurants,

Bars,

Gyms,

Nightclubs,

Movie theaters,

Hair and nail salons, and

Sports arenas.

The city of Los Angeles is hoping to end the pandemic by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and officials think requiring people 12 and older to show proof before entering an indoor business will do just that.

“I think it will encourage more people because now, you can’t go to restaurants or anywhere if you’re not vaccinated so there’s no other choice. You just stay at home and don’t do anything or you get vaccinated,” Naima Hassan said.

Restaurants like Strada Eateria & Bar in downtown LA say they’ve trained their staff to check proof of vaccination when customers arrive.

Bartenders will too, since they already check IDs.

Proof of vaccination can be:

An Official paper CDC vaccination card,

A photocopy of that vaccination card, or

A personal digital record of their vaccination status.

For unvaccinated customers, the proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be shown at the indoor business, and the test must have been taken within 72 hours of the visit.

“We’ll try to enforce it to the best of our ability,” Julian Andrei, founder and managing partner of Strada Eateria And Bar, said.

Management doesn’t expect any major hits to their business because of the city’s latest mandate since they’ve got plenty of seating for customers outside.

“If somebody for some reason forgets their proof of vaccination, then we can seat them in our courtyard or front patio,” Andrei said.

Businesses that fail to comply can be fined.

Critics argue the city of LA’s mandate will backfire on local businesses.

“Are we hurting the economy at the cost of trying to be safe and are the consequences of that going to outweigh whatever good we do protection-wise?” Jared Dixon said.

Since the start of the pandemic, employees of the North Hollywood 24-Hour Fitness, which has 15,000 members, have been doing what they can to make sure the facility is as safe as it can be.

Equipment is wiped down after each use, and efforts were made in advance to let members know about the new requirements.

Many patrons were unhappy with the new rules requiring proof of vaccination.

"I love LA, born and raised here," said Jacqueline Saltos, a North Hollywood resident and member of the gym. "It just makes me sad that I can't be around my friends or my family, this family here, without having to have restrictions."

"It hurts me, it really truly does," she said.

People don’t need to live in the city of Los Angeles for this to affect them. Even if they travel here, they will still need to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor businesses.

Out-of-state visitors can use similar documentation to residents of LA and California as their proof of vaccination.

“Hopefully, the city and the county will align themselves so there’s not going to be any discrepancy because that’s where the main misunderstanding is happening,” Andrei said.