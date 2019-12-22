GOOD NEWS

Church to Pay Off $5.3M in Family Medical Bills

By Associated Press

[PHI] Money Wallet generic
Shutterstock

A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church's pastors.

Christian Assembly purchased the debt for $53,000 and is working with a nonprofit organization to pay the outstanding bills for 5,555 families in 28 neighborhoods, co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online Thursday.

“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” he said.

U.S. & World

50 mins ago

Inside Impeachment: How an ‘Urgent’ Tip Became ‘High Crimes’

Decision 2020 Dec 21

House Vote Locks in Impeachment as Issue in ’20 Hill Races

The church will also help the recipients repair their credit scores, Hughes said.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWS
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us