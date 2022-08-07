Manhattan Beach

Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family

A church service and celebration will take place at Bruce's Beach marking the first time a member of the Bruce family has owned the land in nearly a century.

By Ted Chen

NBC Universal, Inc.

A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family.

The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.

The church service will mark the historic fact that for the first time in nearly a century that a member of the Bruce family owns the land that was taken from them.

The church service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and games from noon to 4 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was in 1924 that the city of Manhattan Beach took the land from the family through eminent domain as a result of years of racism and harassment.

Manhattan Beach Sep 30, 2021

Governor Signs Bruce's Beach Bill in Move to Transfer Seized Property to Black Owners' Family

California Apr 25, 2021

How One Beach City's Racial Reckoning Is Putting California's Racist History Front and Center

Two years ago a movement began to restore the beach to its rightful owner. It was a complicated legislative process to make that happen. It was culminated in a ceremony last month that marked the official return of the land to the Bruce family.

"In a time when our country is very divisive and everyone is argumentative and there's a lack of love we need something that brings us together," said Dr. Carthel Towns the pastor leading the church service.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan Beachchurch servicesbruces beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us