FBI

Christopher Wray resigning as FBI director

Trump had telegraphed his anger with Wray on multiple occasions, including after Wray’s congressional testimony in September

By Staff and wire reports

FBI director Christopher Wray told a town hall of FBI employees Wednesday that he is resigning, NBC News reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kash Patel to head the FBI. Patel has been well-known for years within Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and intelligence community.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The official says Wray told the workforce he will leave “by the end" of the Biden administration. 

Here are five things to know about former federal prosecutor Kash Patel.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Wray had previously been named by Trump and began the 10-year term — a length meant to insulate the agency from the political influence of changing administrations — in 2017, after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

Trump had telegraphed his anger with Wray on multiple occasions, including after Wray’s congressional testimony in September. But the soft-spoken director rarely seemed to go out of his way to publicly confront the White House.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

FBI
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us