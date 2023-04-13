Sacramento

CHP Warns of ‘Credible' Threat at California State Capitol Building

Anyone already in the building was asked to remain in place.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Lawmakers and staff members were warned Thursday of a 'credible' threat at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol, which serves as the state police, notified the Senate of the threat, according to a message from the Secretary of the Senate's office. The floor session was briefly delayed.

“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” Senate Secretary Erika Contreras wrote. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

The building was evacuated, KCRA in Sacramento reported. Operations appeared to be resuming by 10 a.m.

A rally taking place outside the Capitol continued and people were walking around the park that surrounds the building. Nearby streets remained open.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.

