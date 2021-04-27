Chipotle Pledges 250,000 Free Burritos to Health Care Workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday it is giving away 250,000 burritos to health care workers and inviting people to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall on the Newport Beach-based restaurant chain's website.

Participants can comment with a message of appreciation and tag a "health care hero" on Chipotle's Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts, and view the virtual thank you wall.

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Chipotle is also launching an egift card program that will support health care workers. Beginning tomorrow, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases through May 9 and donate the funds -- up to a maximum of $250,000 -- to the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association.

In 2020, Chipotle donated 200,000 burritos to healthcare facilities across the country and set up a program to donate 10% of egift card purchases to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health care workers in the U.S. and around the world.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer.

Chipotle operates more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It's the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its locations.