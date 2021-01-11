Chipotle Is Looking to Hire 15,000 New Employees. Here's What to Know

Looking for a job? Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to hire 15,000 new employees Thursday during its Coast to Coast Career Day.

The Newport Beach-based company said it ended 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions and the possible addition of about 200 new restaurants coming soon. That could be welcome news to some of those who are out of work due to the pandemic -- with an unemployment rate of 8.2% in California as of November, compared to 3.9% the year prior.

Here’s what to know about the hiring event.

Those interested in the Jan. 14 hiring fair are required to register in advance online to reserve an interview time at a participating local restaurant.

Click here to register.

Interviews will be conducted from 8 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

Interviews will be conducted curbside, weather permitting, at some locations.

“We are fortunate to be experiencing growth during this unique time and want to safely provide an opportunity for purpose-driven individuals to join us on our mission of cultivating a better world,'' said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle's chief diversity, inclusion and people officer.

Chipotle's benefits program includes a bonus that allows employees the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year; access to mental health care and English as a second language courses for employees and their families; tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees; and free meals.