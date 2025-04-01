Food & Drink

Chipotle is giving away over $1 million worth of free burritos. Here's how to get one

To win, users will need to guess the correct order combination through Chipotle's game.

By Benjamin Gamson

A employee sprinkles cheese on a burrito at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on July 18. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White rice or brown rice? Black beans or pinto beans? What kind of protein? 

What may seem like a simple answer when ordering dinner can be an opportunity to win a buy-one-get-one-free code for a burrito. Chipotle is giving out codes to customers who pick the correct combination each hour.

The popular Mexican fast-food restaurant will be giving over $1 million worth of free burritos ahead of National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 3. 

Burrito Vault can be played on UnlockBurritoDay.com. The game will give away 157,500 buy-one-get-one-free entree codes. 

Each hour, 2,500 codes will be awarded to the first people who can successfully guess a burrito-order combination. The player must pick the correct combination of a Chipotle order, guessing each ingredient.  

The first person each hour who guesses the code to the vault correctly wins free burritos for a year. 

Those who win free burritos for a year will be awarded 52 credits for regular entrees. 

The buy-one-get-one free codes are limited to one per entry. Winners can redeem that prize on Thursday.

On Thursday, Chipotle rewards members can use the code DELIVER to access a $0 delivery fee when ordering. 

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2.

