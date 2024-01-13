California man arrested on suspicion of two bank robberies

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing two bank robberies, one in Riverside County and one in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

On Dec. 6, deputies from the Jurupa Valley station responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank in the 14000 block of Schleisman Road in Eastvale, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Investigators later learned of a similar robbery that occurred on Jan. 4 in Chino Hills. Jurupa Valley investigators contacted investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and based on the two investigations, San Bernardino County investigators identified the suspect as Aresh Narmaki of Chino Hills.

Narmaki was later arrested without incident at his residence in the 6300 block of Blossom Lane by San Bernardino County sheriff's personnel. Jurupa Valley investigators responded as investigators served a search warrant at Narmaki's residence, and evidence related to both robberies was recovered, according to the RCSD.

Narmaki was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of armed robbery, and could face an additional charge of armed robbery being filed with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies was encouraged to contact investigator Medina at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 951-776-1099, or investigator Renear at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 909-364-2000.