Chinatown Restaurant Receives $13,000 Gas Bill

A Chinatown restaurant's gas bill totaled over $13,000.

Judy Chen, whose family has owned the "Hop Woo Restaurant" in Chinatown for 30 years, became very emotional as she spoke to NBC4 about how this bill could be the reason she closes a business she’s had for decades.

Chen says she and her husband ran it together but he recently passed away so now she does it all – alone.

She’s afraid she’ll have to close the business down because of a massively high gas bill she just received from SoCal Gas.

According to Chen, she got hit with a gas bill for more than $13,000 this month, usually Chen says the bill is between $5,000 to $6,000.

Chan said she was shocked when she saw it and doesn’t know how she’ll afford it.

Last month SoCal Gas issued a notice to consumers saying “There is no easy way to put this. January bills are likely to be shockingly high.” Increasing to the tune of 128% since December.

The utility partially blamed, “an unprecedented cold snap across the nation,” for the spike in natural gas prices.

Meanwhile – Chen’s daughter, Mary, posted a snapshot of the restaurant’s gas bill on social media, asking friends and family to support the restaurant to help pay it down.

SoCal Gas says it has programs meant to help consumers with high bills, such as a one-time grant for the amount of your bill – but only up to $100, or another option to get 20% off your monthly bill.

Eligibility for these programs is based on income and how many people live in your home.