Chilling Video Shows Irvine Restaurant Robbery by Former Employee, Police Say

A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of two masked suspects accused of holding up a restaurant at gunpoint, in a chilling robbery that was captured on camera.

Irvine police released chilling video Thursday while announcing the arrests and sharing mugshots of the suspects accused of being behind the robbery.

The robbery took place Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at “All That Barbecue” located at 15333 Culver Dr. in Irvine, police said.

The video shows the pair storm through the back door with loaded handguns, as they grab an employee by the arm and usher all employees to a bathroom.

Police said while one suspect took the employees wallets and cellphones, the other tried to get money from the restaurant safe and cash register.

Allan Hoang, 28, a resident of Monterey Park, and Alanmichael Babauta, 25, a resident of Westminster, were arrested in connection with the robbery Jan. 20, police said.



"Barbauta and Hoang were arrested for robbery, kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and conspiracy. They are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout Orange County," police said in a news release.

Hoang, who police said used to be an employee at the BBQ spot in 2017, was found with a silver semi-automatic handgun similar to the one used in the robbery, and also allegedly had some of the employees' stolen items with him.

When Babauta was taken into custody, he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Irvine Police Department was assisted by the Santa Ana Police Department and the Garden Grove Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact detective Nate Ridlon at 949-724-7494.