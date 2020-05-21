Two SoCal Medical Students Create a Book to Answer Kids’ Questions About the Pandemic

Two Southern California medical students created a book to help children understand why their worlds have changed so dramatically in the last few months.

Authors Devon Scott and Samantha Harris created ‘Why We Stay Home,’ an illustrated story that explores questions about the coronavirus pandemic with sisters Millie and Suzie.

“It’s a confusing time for kids,” Scott said. “They’re home with their families. They’re enjoying spending time with their siblings, but some of them don’t really know what’s going on.

“We wanted to create a fun, short, sweet resource for parents to talk about what’s going on.”

The illustrated book opens with Suzie, unable to sleep, asking her older sister about what's on her mind. Millie explains the virus, how it can be spread, why some people — like grandparents — are more vulnerable to it, and what we can do to protect ourselves and people around us. Millie comforts her younger sister by helping her understand social distancing and assuring her that things will get better.

“I think it’s a message that kids can understand, and everyone can understand in general,” Scott said.

Harris is working to become a pediatrician. Scott aspires to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Click here to download the free book.