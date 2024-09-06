Crime and Courts

Child found with cocaine and meth in their system at Connecticut motel: Police said

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A child was found with cocaine and meth in their system at a motel in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

The police department said they were notified of a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation at Bradley Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike Thursday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Authorities said they removed a child from a motel room and later discovered that there were drugs in the child's system, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

Windsor Locks police obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found what appeared to be narcotics and fentanyl inside.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Suspected narcotics and fentanyl were found in the room - all of which have to be tested as fentanyl is deadly and potentially fatal, this best handled in a controlled laboratory," the police department said on Facebook.

A building inspector responded to the scene and said the room was in deplorable condition, according to police.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

U.S. & World

Shootings 23 mins ago

With father of suspect charged in Georgia shooting, will more parents be held responsible?

Brazil 32 mins ago

Venezuela revokes Brazil's custody of diplomatic mission housing six Maduro opponents

Three people were arrested on drug charges after authorities conducted an undercover operation at Bradley Inn on Thursday.

In a separate incident on Aug. 31, police arrested a man and woman for allegedly robbing a person with a machete.

The police department said they also made numerous arrests at the motel about a year ago.

"Unfortunately, this location has persisted in maintaining a high level of criminal activity and calls for service to the WLPD," the police department said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us