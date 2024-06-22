Child dies following medical emergency at Irvine water park

The child's name, gender and age were not released.

By Karla Rendon

A child died Saturday at a water park in Irvine after they experienced a medical emergency, according to police.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded shortly after 11 a.m. to Wild Rivers Waterpark for a medical aid call, the Irvine Police Department said. From there, a child was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

It is unclear what the child, who was only described as a juvenile, died of. Authorities did not disclose the nature of the medical aid call.

"It does not appear the incident is water-related," Irvine police posted online.

