Royal Palm Beach

Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Florida Publix

Officials said the shooter was one of the three people found dead inside the supermarket

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Three people including a child are dead after a shooting inside a Publix in Palm Beach County Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the store at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man, woman and child dead. Their identities haven't been released.

The shooter is one of the people who was found dead, officials said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, officials said.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden, Johnson Solidify US-UK Alliance With New ‘Atlantic Charter'

el chapo 3 hours ago

Wife of Infamous Drug Lord ‘El Chapo' Pleads Guilty to Federal U.S. Charges

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Royal Palm BeachFloridaPalm Beach CountyPublix
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us