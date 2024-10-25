Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges in Florida

Popular Chicago rapper Lil Durk is behind bars at Broward County Jail on federal charges.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is being held on a murder-for-hire charge.

Jail records show he was arrested by U.S. Marshals between late Thursday and early Friday.

Durk Banks, 32

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

It’s unclear if Durk is in custody related to the same case.

According to Billboard, the rapper's collaborations with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later" and J. Cole on "All My Life" peaked at No. 2 on their chart. He won a Grammy for the former song for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2024.

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story.