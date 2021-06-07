Two Suspects in Deadly Freeway Shooting of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos to Be Arraigned Tuesday

Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against two suspects arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on an Orange County freeway.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa. Authorities have a Tuesday deadline to file charges or release the suspects in the May 21 killing of Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

"We're in the process of evaluating the evidence so it would be unfair and potentially prejudicial to put out charges we don't eventually file," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference. "I will say in general that when you shoot at an occupied vehicle with a gun, that's an inherently dangerous act.

"When you put a bullet in someone's car, that's an inherently dangerous act that could result in someone crashing or someone hit by a bullet."

The bullet that killed Aiden entered through the trunk of his mother's car before striking the boy, who was in a booster seat in the car's back seat.

The sentence for shooting into an occupied vehicle is seven years in prison, but it carries a sentencing enhancement that could add 25 years to life, Spitzer said.

The day after little Aiden’s funeral, the CHP confirms they arrested the two people they believe are responsible for his death. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 6, 2021.

"Then, of course, there's the theory of murder for doing a reckless act that results in the death of another human being," Spitzer said. "These are the potential charges we're looking at."

At a news conference last month days after the May 21 shooting, Spitzer warned the defendants to turn themselves in. He suggested that he might be more lenient in his filing decision, but "they did not take me up on that offer."

"At this point I have absolutely no sympathy or empathy whatsoever," Spitzer said at the news conference.

The CHP says since they released the photo of the suspected vehicle, they’ve been getting more and more tips, which they hope leads to the discovery of the suspects responsible for Aiden Leos' death. Vikki Vargas reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on May 28, 2021.

Police said they recovered the vehicle involved in the crime as well as the weapon, CHP Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said. He declined to comment further on the evidence.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. May 21. Joanna Cloonan and her son Aiden were traveling north on the 55 Freeway in a Chevrolet Sonic in Orange. The shooting followed a road rage confrontation with the occupants of a white Volkswagen station wagon -believed to be Eriz and Lee.

Passersby Reyes Valdivia and his wife stopped to help when they spotted Cloonan on the freeway shoulder pulling her son from the passenger side of the car. He said she told them that when she tried to switch lanes to exit, a vehicle with a man and woman inside cut her off.

She made a gesture to them and proceeded into the exit lane. Authorities believe the driver of the Volkswagen maneuvered behind Cloonan's car, and one of the occupants fired a shot into the truck, striking Aiden.

Cloonan called 911 and the boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where he died.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars, some from community businesses, were raised as a reward for information during the search for the shooter. Speaking to reporters Monday, Spitzer said he understood why the case reverberated with the public.

"It's because it could have happened to any one of us," he said. "We all drive the freeways in Southern California. We've all gotten upset at other motorists. Other motorists have been upset at us. I've thrown some gestures about myself. But it's never come to a situation of violence and certainly not in my realm or in your realm to the loss of a life."

The suspects' Sunday arrests at their home in Costa Mesa came one day after Aiden's funeral in Yorba Linda.

Eriz's occupation was listed as an auto detailer, according to jail records. Lee is unemployed. Eriz's Instagram page states that he works for an auto body shop in Corona, but the owners of that company said he hasn't worked there since January.

It was not immediately known who, if anyone, will claim the $500,000 in reward money.