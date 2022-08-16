Chaperone Policy Extended to Knott's Scary Farm Halloween Event

A chaperone policy implemented after a brawl among teens at Knott's Berry Farm will be extended to all nights of the Buena Park theme park's popular Halloween event.

Guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on all nights of the Knott's Scary Farm event, which starts in late September and runs through Halloween.

The policy was put in place in July following a brawl among teenagers that caused the park to shut down three hours early one night.

Knott's originally required all guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays, but later extended the rule to Sundays, and said other days of the week might be added if necessary.

Here's what to know.

The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth.

One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day.

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.

"For decades, Knott's Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward,'' Knott's said in a message on its website.

The policy followed an outbreak of violence among unruly teens July 16. Video circulated on social media showed a melee of brawling teens that sent many park visitors scrambling for safety. Two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Halloween event, which runs on select nights from Sept. 22-Oct. 31.