11-year-old boys and deputy credited with saving toddler who fell in lake at Cerritos park

Two 11-year-old boys were recognized Thursday for their roles in rescuing a toddler who fell into a lake last month at a park in Cerritos.

Princeton Hoang and Julian Mata were fishing at Don Knabe Community Regional Park when they found the 2-year-old boy in the water.

"I saw a bike and then I looked over and saw a floating kid," Princeton said. "I was just scared and called the cops."

The boys called 911 and flagged down deputies, helping them locate the child in a dramatic rescue caught on a deputy's body-worn camera. Deputy Xavier Alvarez pulled the boy from the water performed life-saving CPR.

"I looked at him and thought this could have been my child," Alvarez said. "I want to help him as much as I can.

"I saw his chest moving up and down. I knew he was breathing."

The toddler, identified only as Nico, was hospitalized and has since recovered.

The deputy, Princeton and Julian were recognized by the city of Cerritos Thursday for their efforts.

"We’re very proud. He’s been around law enforcement his whole life," said Angela Wu, Princeton's mother. "His aunt is with LASD, so I think he just picked it up."