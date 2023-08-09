Taylor Swift

Cerebral palsy patient surprised with Taylor Swift-themed wheelchair before concert

“She used Taylor's songs to get her through some hospital stays,” said Christine Getman of Magic Wheelchair. “She'd FaceTime with her sister and sing them.”

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Karla Rendon

Madison Hendrickson couldn’t stop beaming on Wednesday after being surprised with a Taylor Swift-themed wheelchair outside SoFi Stadium – just in time for the pop star’s concert.

Hendrickson, a 9-year-old Swift superfan, received the surprise of her life when a nonprofit dedicated to building custom “costumes” for children’s wheelchairs delivered her new device outside the venue. Magic Wheelchair presented the Swiftie a mobility chair with a large, purple snake coiled around it, taking inspiration from the singer’s “Reputation” album.

“It’s really cool,” Hendrickson said as she sat in her new wheelchair for the first time.

Taylor Swift enthusiast Madison Hendrickson, 9, reacts to the reveal of her special wheelchair on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
The young fan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and lives with other medical ailments. According to her mother, her time at Swift’s concert is meant for her to fully enjoy herself and focus on the fun she’ll be having.

“I love seeing her happy like this,” Halsey Hendrickson, Madison’s mother, said. “This is 'beyond the moon' happy. Yeah, she's pumped.”

According to Magic Wheelchair, the organization was told Madison used Swift’s music to bring herself cheer while in the hospital.

Now, the superfan will be seated in style and sing along with her favorite singer.

