Centrist member of Israel's war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

A popular former military chief, Benny Gantz joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Oct. 7 attack

By Melanie Lidman | Associated Press

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Friday detailing Israel’s three-phase proposal to end the war in Gaza.

Gantz, a popular former military chief, joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in a show of unity.

His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Gantz has good working relations with U.S. officials.

Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.

He scrapped a planned news conference Saturday night after four Israeli hostages were dramatically rescued from Gaza earlier in the day in Israel’s largest such operation since the eight-month war began. At least 274 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the assault, Gaza health officials said.

