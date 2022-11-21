central park

Bats Are Falling to the Ground in NYC's Central Park — Here's Why

Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees.

By NBC New York Staff

Central Park Conservancy

Officials are offering a warning to those going for a walk in Central Park: Watch your step, because you might step on a bat.

Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees.

While it may sounds strange, they said it is not all that uncommon.

The good news: The bats are OK. As it gets warmer during the day, the winged creatures eventually warm up and fly away.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

animals Nov 8

See the Adorable New Baby Hippo Born at the Dallas Zoo

pet safety Nov 15

Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't

The Parks Department recommends those who see one on the ground to not touch it -- just call 311 so park rangers can help the animal.

This article tagged under:

central parkNew YorkNew York Cityanimalsbats
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us