Jayson Tatum Joins Lengthy List of Sidelined Celtics

Celtics health update: Tatum joins lengthy list of sidelined C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston



The COVID-19 wave sweeping through the NBA has reached the Boston Celtics' best player.

Forward Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Celtics announced.

Tatum joins seven other Celtics players already in health and safety protocols: Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder.

Tatum's absence obviously will be difficult to overcome for a shorthanded Celtics team that's lost three of its last five games. The 23-year-old is averaging 25.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season and had yet to miss a game entering Monday.

Tatum dealt with a bout of COVID-19 last January that sidelined him for several weeks, so Boston will be hoping his latest exposure to the virus is less severe.

