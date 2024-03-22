Celebrate National Chip and Dip Day with delicious deals

Are chips really the same without dip? We think not. Luckily, the food powers that be seem to agree because there's a whole day dedicated to the delicious duo.

To celebrate National Chip and Dip Day, which falls on March 23, restaurants and food brands alike are serving up some salty deals to satisfy your appetite. Here are a few of the best buys to get the party started.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh customers can celebrate National Chip and Dip Day all year long. The chain restaurant offers free chips and salsa with every entrée order — every day!

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Members of the Chili's rewards program can receive a free order of chips and salsa every visit when they spend a minimum of $5.

Gopuff

Gopuff customers can score 15% off the following Frito-Lay dips through April 7:

Tostitos Queso Blanco Dip (15-ounce jar)

Lay’s French Onion Dip (15-ounce jar)

Lay’s Ranch Dip (15-ounce jar)

Tostitos Creamy Spinach Dip Jar (15-ounce jar)

Tostitos Creamy Spinach Dip Jar (15-ounce jar) Tostitos Con Queso Dip (15-ounce jar)

Tostitos Salsa Medium Dip (15.5-ounce jar)

Tostitos Salsa Mild Dip (15.5-ounce jar)

Fritos Original Bean Dip (9-ounce container)

Fritos Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Dip (9-ounce container)

Doritos Cool Ranch Jalapeno Dairy Dip (10-ounce container)

Doritos Spicy Nacho Dip (10-ounce container)

Gopuff is also offering 15% off Frito-Lay chips including Tostitos, Doritos, Ruffles, Lays, Cheetos, and more, and 20% off Utz Potato Chips and Zapps Potato Chips.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Just in time for National Chip and Dip Day, GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 30% off using the code DIPTODAY through April 30. Apply it to most orders, including the brand's popular Chippin' Dippin' and Margarita Sippin' The Day Away gift basket. The offer excludes same-day deliveries and flowers.

Harry & David

Through March 31, Harry & David is offering customers 20% off orders of $79+ with the code TOGETHER20. Need some inspiration? Try the brand's Salsa Party Pack.

HIPPEAS

TODAY.com readers can score 20% off HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chips through March 24 using the code CHIPDIP20. Made with chickpeas and chockful of fiber and protein, the better-for-you chips are available in three flavors: Nacho Vibes, Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime.

Ole Salty's

When you buy two 11-ounce bags of chips from Ole Salty's through March 24, you'll get another bag free (no code required).

TXB

TXB convenience and grocery stores are offering customers free salsa with the purchase of two Tostito’s (8- to 15-ounce bags) or Dorito’s Chips (8- to 15-ounce bags).

SOMOS

TODAY.com readers can get 15% off the following SOMOS chips and salsa products March 22 through March 29 using the code TODAY15:

Zack’s Mighty

Whole Foods Market locations nationwide are offering customers $1 off any 9-ounce bag of Zack’s Mighty organic tortilla chips in honor of National Chip and Dip Day. The offer is valid through April 4 and the chips are available in three flavors: sea salt, lime and nacho.

