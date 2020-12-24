Celebrate Kwanzaa With CAAM and the Bowers Museum

What to Know CAAM's Kwanzaa Kuumba Makers Festival is on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.

The Bowers Museum Festival of Winter Holiday Celebrations happens on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Both virtual events are free

Connecting with a holiday's spirit and meaning through a beautifully made craft or two? It's a timeless way to summon smiles, peaceful feelings, and fun when a big celebration arrives.

And when that celebration happily happens over several days, with each day focusing on a specific value and tenet, creativity can truly blossom.

That's what will happen on Saturday, Dec. 26 when the California African American Museum presents a virtual crafts session.

The free event is called Kwanzaa Kuumba Makers Festival, and it will focus specifically on Kuumba, "a commitment to creativity," which is Kwanzaa's sixth principle.

The "... African-American and pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community, and culture" has long been known for festivities that put the focus on togetherness, creativity, kindness, unity, and joy.

CAAM's sweet and family-focused fun is happening on the first day of Kwanzaa 2020, Saturday, Dec. 26, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

The workshops have been pre-recorded, and will involve the making of a memory book as well as decoupage. You can find all the materials you'll need for both online classes here.

Magazines, construction paper, a hole punch, twine or ribbon, and other around-the-house items will be needed so you and your family can create works of meaningful, Kuumba-inspired art.

And at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana? Look for the Virtual Festival of Winter Holiday Celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

A Kwanzaa Presentation is on the schedule, as is a treat from "The Nutcracker" and a Hanukkah Presentation. Balloon animals and a recipe for cookies are two more merry parts of the party.

If you'd like to take part in the craft or baking, be sure to check out what is needed beforehand (you'll find links on the Bowers Museum event page).