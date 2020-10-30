coronavirus pandemic

CDC Eases COVID-19 Sailing Restrictions on Cruise Industry

By Will Feuer

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 18: The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is seen at PortMiami on April 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that Carnival Corporation repeatedly broke environmental laws even during its first year of being on probation after being convicted of systematically violating environmental laws.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cruise stocks rose Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will replace its nearly 8-month No-Sail Order with a less restrictive “Conditional Sailing Order.”

The No-Sail Order expires on Saturday.

Shares of the largest cruise company in the world, Carnival Corp., soared more than 11% on the news in afternoon trading Friday. Shares of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line both traded more than 6% higher.

This is a developing story.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com More from CNBC:

Dr. Fauci warns of a ‘whole lot of pain’ due to coronavirus pandemic in the coming months

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

