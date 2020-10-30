CDC Eases COVID-19 Sailing Restrictions on Cruise Industry

Cruise stocks rose Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will replace its nearly 8-month No-Sail Order with a less restrictive “Conditional Sailing Order.”

The No-Sail Order expires on Saturday.

Shares of the largest cruise company in the world, Carnival Corp., soared more than 11% on the news in afternoon trading Friday. Shares of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line both traded more than 6% higher.

This is a developing story.

