CDC Advisory Group Endorses Pfizer and Moderna Boosters for All Adults

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, a move that simplifies who is eligible for an additional dose.

Friday’s unanimous vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices strips away the complicated and confusing criteria that had surrounded boosters, with eligibility limited to certain groups and, initially, certain vaccines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The advisory committee's recommendations make all adults eligible for a booster shot six months after vaccination with a two-dose mRNA vaccine (from Pfizer or Moderna) or two months after vaccination with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.