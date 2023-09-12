CDC recommends updated Covid shot for everyone ages 6 months and up

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the updated Covid vaccine this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The move follows a vote from the CDC's advisory committee earlier in the day in favor of the recommendation.

"We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from Covid-19," CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a media statement. "CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones."

The shots are expected to be available within the next 48 hours in some areas, the CDC said.

