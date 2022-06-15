caught on camera

Caught on Camera: Man Cuts Down Pride Flag Outside Rodeo School District Office

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in the East Bay was caught on video cutting down a Pride flag outside a school district building. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday night outside the John Swett Unified School District office in Rodeo.

The man also cut down the American flag -- an act the district is calling a hate crime.

"Our students made the conscious choice to raise the Pride flag at all of our school sites,” said Superintendent Charles Miller. “They did it with the support of adults and the support of our governing board. This was an attempt to silence that voice. And we're not going to allow that.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The flags were back up Wednesday, thanks to help from the fire department.

The sheriff's department is working the case trying to identify the man in the video.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraprideRodeoJohn Swett High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us