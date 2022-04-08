Encino

Catholic Church in Encino Shows Support for Ukraine With 80-Foot-Long Art Mural

Our Lady of Grace, a Catholic Parish in Encino, wanted to show support for those in Ukraine devastated by war with an 80-foot-long art piece.

A floor mural is pictured at Our Lady of Grace in Encino.
An 80-foot-long work of art made with colorful salt and sawdust was created at a Catholic Parish in Encino as a message of support to Ukraine

The artwork at Our Lady of Grace was inspired by traditional Central American alfombras, or ‘living carpets.’ They are drawings made on the floor and filled in with colored salt and sawdust, adding texture. 

The 80-feet-long work was created by Catholic Relief Services, The Knights of Columbus, and The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, who are providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine. 

The artwork is open to the public from Friday to Sunday at Our Lady of Grace, 5011 White Oak Ave., Encino. 

