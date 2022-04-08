Catholic Church in Encino Shows Support for Ukraine With 80-Foot-Long Art Mural

An 80-foot-long work of art made with colorful salt and sawdust was created at a Catholic Parish in Encino as a message of support to Ukraine.

The artwork at Our Lady of Grace was inspired by traditional Central American alfombras, or ‘living carpets.’ They are drawings made on the floor and filled in with colored salt and sawdust, adding texture.

NBCLA

The 80-feet-long work was created by Catholic Relief Services, The Knights of Columbus, and The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, who are providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The artwork is open to the public from Friday to Sunday at Our Lady of Grace, 5011 White Oak Ave., Encino.