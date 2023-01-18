Castro Valley Man in Hospital After Large Tree Crashed Down on Home

Residents in an Alameda County neighborhood are concerned about falling trees after a father of four was severely injured when a eucalyptus tree came crashing down on his house after a recent storm.

The 200-ton tree fell onto the Castro Valley home along Sandy Road on Jan. 7 and struck the man as he sat on his couch, according to neighbors. He remains in the hospital nearly two weeks later, recovering from his injuries.

The downed eucalyptus tree has raised more concerns for residents along Sandy Road. Some fo those concerns have been expressed in a GoFundMe for the victim’s family and in a change.org petition calling on Alameda County to remove eucalyptus trees in the area. Neighbors say there are about a dozen of them at risk of falling.

One man who was on his patio and saw the tree fall Jan. 7 is a father himself. He's concerned about safety.

"Yeah, I'm just instantly scared; a lot of thoughts going through my head," resident Justin Estep said.

In the change-org petition from residents, they say the 100-foot trees can weigh more than 300 tons and claim they haven't been kept up in a safe condition.

NBC Bay Area contacted the county regarding tree removal and had yet to hear back.